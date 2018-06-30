Buying Outdoor Furniture For Your July 4th Party - On the House

Things to Consider When Buying Outdoor Furniture

Is the furniture appropriately scaled to the outdoor area where it will be used? A small patio or deck can be dwarfed by large furniture groupings. Conversely, a spacious deck looks best with a larger grouping.

Will the furniture seat the required number of people? Consider who typically uses the furniture. Do you plan on entertaining large groups? Stackable metal or resin chairs store in a small space, ready for that garden party or family reunion.

Do the styles and colors of the furniture blend with your home? Treat your deck or patio as you would any other room in your home when decorating. Outdoor furniture is available in many styles, from rustic to modern. Choose from cushions with colors as vivid or subdued as you like.

