Organized Living Storage Systems Offers Efficiencies - On the House

Organized Living Storage Systems Offers Efficiencies

By on March 5, 2018

The Carey Bros was challenged with maximizing space for wardrobe, closet and storage at the 604 Second Street Renovation, that’s why they reached out to Organized Living. The Freedom Rail system is completely convertible, where they can reconfigure the system to their changing needs. From a builder’s perspective, the product is easy to install. Being sensitive to client budgets and utilizing space to the max.

Easy to install.

For more information visit www.organizedliving.com

