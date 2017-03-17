Have a new or unique product? Be our show guest during the National Hardware Show 2017

The Carey Brothers will be broadcasting their nationally syndicated radio program — “On The House” — from The National Hardware Show 2017 in Las Vegas.

Their mission will be to share information on the latest in hardware, tools, trends and technology with their diverse audience consisting of consumers, DIYers, skilled tradespeople and contractors.

The brothers will also share what they discover through vigorous social media posts, podcasting, streaming, video production and blogging.

So, put on a pair of headphones, speak into the microphone and share your story with Morris and James and their fans. Broadcast slots are limited, but there is still time for you to book your five minutes of fame!

Now celebrating its 30th year, the On The House weekend radio program (9am – 12pm ET, Saturdays) is caller-intensive and entertaining, which appeals to both casual listeners and avid do-it-yourselfers.

James and Morris are not only knowledgeable real-life contractors; they are also professional radio broadcasters who understand what it takes to produce a great show.