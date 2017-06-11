New Product: The O-Stop-It™ Triple Action Sink Strainer

Danco, a leading supplier of plumbing repair and replacement parts for major home improvement retailers, today announced the introduction of the O-Stop-It 3-in-1 kitchen sink strainer to its Next by Danco product line.

Engineered to prevent unwanted debris or foreign objects from slipping down the drain, the O-Stop-It features a patent-pending top-mounted handle that turns easily to close the drain holes and to form a solid seal that prevents water leakage. Unique in the category, the O-Stop-It also features an attached deodorizer pod that cleans the drain and eliminates foul sink odors

Easily attached with a simple twist, the deodorizer is a bacteria-based cleaning pod that breaks up food and grease without using harmful chemicals and is infused with a citrus scent that lasts up to 30 days. The O-Stop-It is manufactured from industrial grade plastic that is dishwasher safe.

O-Stop-It was featured in New Product World at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas this year. The O-Stop-It and the deodorizer refills will be available at local retailers stores soon.

For over 35 years, Danco™ has been one of the largest plumbing repair, replacement and remodeling suppliers in the home improvement industry, consistently delivering innovative products. Danco is a retail division of the plumbing products group of Dallas-based NCH Corporation. For more information, please visit Danco.com.