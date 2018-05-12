Live From The National Hardware Show 2018 - On The House Show Notes

Show Notes: Live from the National Hardware Show!
On The House was on the road again!
We went to the National Hardware Show and spoke to industry professionals to get ALL the information on the newest and best products out there for home owners and home building professionals like you!
The National Hardware Show was held in Las Vegas this year with over 20,000 industry professionals and over 2,800 exhibitors, our work was cut out for us to find some of the best to share with you here.
Check out the products and the people we discussed them with below!
Thank you to our host Daich Coatings!
And thank you to our guests!
Peter Daich – Owner
Daich Coatings
Rita Crompton – CEO
Inventor Lady
Brett Maves – VP of Sales and Marketing
Kwik BagIt
Justin Gray – Marketing Specialist
Wagan Corp
David Nance – CEO
SABRE
Cari Kost – Public Relations
HaulTail
Jerome Miles – CEO
Garage Smart
Ron Hermann – N. Sales Manager
Healthful Home
Theresa Minehart – Brand Manager
B and N Laundry
Kyla Daich – Corporate Officer, Daughter, and Fantastic Spokesperson!
Daich Coatings
Carman Buonito – Director of Consumer Products
Scepter
Kevin Raftery – Manager – Truck, SUV and Outdoor Communications, Nissan North America
Nissan
Bruce Mitchell – Spokesperson
Blackstone Griddle
Bruce Buehler – Director of Sales
Mighty Mule
John Whitaker – CEO and Developer
The Package Safe
Charles Mason – CEO
Clingless
Kacee Vasudeva – CEO
Green Strike
Greg Windom – General Manger
Coast
Keith Dixon – Director of Marketing and Product Development
Cosco
Sandra Revtak – Customer Service
Gazebo Penguin
Ryan Goedhart– Program Director
MyWoodWall
Randy Swor – Spokesperson
Ernst Manufacturing Inc.
