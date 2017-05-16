Multitasking Tools That Can Help You Finish Projects Faster

When you’re completing DIY projects or just working around your home or yard, the best tools are the ones that can be used for multiple jobs or tasks. Why? Because when you’re preparing, you only have to worry about carrying the tools that will help you get the job done. That is, you don’t have to lug around extra tools you may or may not need.

They’re also great for those times when you’re not quite sure what tools you should have. The multi-tasking tools often include support for extraneous things you might not have considered before starting the job.

For instance, it’s frustrating starting a job with a hand tool, only to realize you need a power tool instead. If you didn’t prepare, you have to return to where you keep your tools and put your work on hold. If this happens once or twice during your project it’s not such a big deal, but if you find this happening a lot, the back and forth between your tool storage and work site can add up to a lot of time wasted.

Since millennials are now the DIY generation — yes, generation Y is generation DIY — there’s a whole lot of DIY work to be done. Tools are the cornerstone of any job, especially when it comes to projects you finish at home in your own time. Choosing the right tools for the job is just as important as knowing how to use them.

Again, that’s why the ideal choice is a multitasking tool that can get multiple jobs done. Believe it or not, there are quite a few available, and trust us when we say they are absolutely glorious. Here are five that can help you finish jobs faster.

Power Drill

Every DIY lover or home improvement enthusiast absolutely must keep a power drill in their arsenal at all times. It is the ultimate multitasking tool. A drill can be, well, a drill, a Dremel and much more. It comes in handy for just about any job, too, from hanging pictures and décor to building and construction.

Obviously, cordless drills offer the most versatility because you’re not tethered to a power cord, but corded drills are just as good and sometimes even more powerful.

The key to a good power drill is the attachments you have available. There are a ton of attachment options for drills, and all it takes is a quick swap to repurpose your tool. You can go from drilling holes and tightening joints to stirring paint, all with the same drill.

X-in-1 Multitool

The brand and number of included tools will vary depending on what model you choose. We’re going to talk about the Leatherman 19-in-1 tool just to remain specific, but keep in mind any multitool will do.

Leatherman is one of the most renowned folding multitool manufacturers in the industry, not that there aren’t others. The 19-in-1 tool is sturdy and durable and comes with a huge selection of items you can use to get the job done.

This particular multi tool includes:

Couple types of pliers

Screwdrivers

Blades

Metal file

Scissors

There’s even a labeled measuring area so you can use it as a makeshift ruler. In the heat of the moment, when you need something fast, this is a great tool to have in your pocket or tool belt.

Multitool Hammer

Again, there are a variety of brands and models if you’re not fond of our pick, but we’re going to talk specifically about the Sheffield 14-in-1 hammer. It’s a standard 11-ounce hammer, yes, but it also includes:

Nail claw

Screwdrivers

Bottle opener

Linesman pliers

Some blades

Not that it necessarily matters, but it looks fantastic, too, with a polished wood handle and stainless steel body.

A hammer is something every DIYer or builder keeps on hand. That’s why it has a dedicated place in a tool belt. But a multitool hammer like this expands functionality and allows you to rely on it for so much more. Plus, if we’re being honest, it’s not all that expensive, either, especially when compared to other hammers.

Skid Steer

Now, if you live in a small community or don’t have a lot of land, you can skip over this one. But if you do have a nice piece of land, it’s always a good idea to have a skid steer on hand. Sure, you can rent or borrow one from a friend, but that’s not exactly convenient.

You’ll likely be sifting your land by clearing out brush and trees, digging or leveling areas, and much more. The skid steer is the ultimate tool for doing such a thing. Yes, you could use a hand shovel for tasks like this, but imagine how much time you’ll save with one of these bad boys.

Different attachments work in a variety of situations and can be used depending on the season, materials or task at hand. For instance, the same skid steer can be used to plow snow, clear land, dig holes and much more.

Miter Saw or Table Saw

We’re discussing two different tools here, both equally as useful to the average DIYer. Table and miter saws come with a variety of attachments to not only cut different types of materials but also perform different tasks. Plus, they save you a lot of time and energy you would waste if you were using a hand saw instead.

Bonus: Wet/Dry Shop Vac

When the job is done, you’ll need to clean up the mess, whether that be wood shavings, dirt, leaves or spilled fluids. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep a wet and dry Shop Vac handy to help with the cleanup.

The best way to describe a Shop Vac is that they are beasts when it comes to picking up small dust, dirt, and particles. You can have a horribly messy space spotless in just a matter of minutes.

Whether your task is big or small, you can never go wrong with one of these tools.