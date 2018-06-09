Mosquito Repelling Ideas - On the House

Although mosquito season varies by region, you can bet that with the rise in temperature you’re going to see more and more of those nasty little critters flying around. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitos can carry, and transfer, diseases like Yellow Fever, Zika Virus, and even Malaria. If you want to fight back against these diseases carrying insects but are also concerned about using harmful chemicals, then try these On The House tested mosquito repelling home remedies.

Garlic Soapy Spray

Just add 3-4 cloves of garlic to a glass jar with 1 teaspoon of mineral oil and let sit for 24-48 hours.

Then, strain the oil into a jar to separate the oil from the garlic cloves.

Add 16 ounces of water and a teaspoon of dish soap.

Finally, add 2 tablespoons of your garlicy concoction to 12-16 ounces of water in a spray bottle and spray around the garden and patio.

Two-liter Trap

Take an old 2-liter bottle that you have laying around.

Cut the top third of the bottle off and flip it around so that the top of the 2-liter is spout-side down on the inside of the lower 2/3s of the 2-liter bottle.

Tape around the edges, where the upside-down spout and lower 2/3rds of the bottle meet, to ensure that the spout portion doesn’t fall to the bottom of the bottle.

Add brown sugar to some warm water, wait for it to cool, and then add yeast.

Pour the mixture into the trap and sit back and watch the mosquitos fly in but never fly out.

Ruthless Red Mulch

Cedar mulch has been known to be a terrific mosquito repellent.

Spread cedar mulch around your garden areas.

Boil some cedar mulch in a pot of water.

Add the mixture to your garden sprayer and spray in areas where you can’t spread cedar mulch like on your patio or porch.

Remember to be aware of any standing water around your home. Add recirculating units to any fountains you may have, and ensure that you have adequate drainage in your yard. Stagnate water makes the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Sources:

“The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 Nov. 2016, www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/outdoor/mosquito-borne/default.html.