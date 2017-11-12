Making Today’s Concrete Even Better

Usages of concrete-like materials go back thousands of years. While some primitive forms were discovered from as early as 6500 BC, concrete has steadily evolved over time, with the Egyptians (around 3,000 BC), the Greeks (1,000 BC) and in the Middle East (about 700 BC).

But concrete, pretty much as we know it today, was mostly developed by the Romans and used extensively as a new and revolutionary material – from about 300 BC to 476 AD – to build structures that still stand today, such as Rome’s famed Pantheon and the massive Coliseum (the largest amphitheater ever built).

Simply put, concrete is a time-tested and proven durable building product that is widely used today. Which brings us to another piece of history, the total current restoration of a 111-year old treasured bungalow, located at 604 Second Street in Old Town Brentwood, California. The house is a simple 1,177 sq. ft. catalog ordered kit-type structure originally built in a nearby coal and copper mining camp in 1906 – and later moved intact to its current location.

As part of a total top-to-bottom/inside-and-out period restoration, Carey Bros. Remodeling was asked also to rebuild and restore a free-standing detached one car garage on the property that was about to collapse.

Overall, the project represented a unique opportunity to incorporate a number of new and up-to-the-minute technologies into the mix – but, without also altering the home’s authentic historic ambience – and the garage was no exception.

The homeowner placed special emphasis on updating the garage, as he is an avid car buff and heavily involved in restoring vintage automobiles. “I really enjoy my hobbies,“ notes Mike McClellan, “which is working on cars and occasional woodworking… and I was spoiled by the oversized 26′ x 45′ garage of our previous home in Washington State.”

During the design phase, co-owner Morris Carey included many things to turn the new garage into a really nice shop for Mike. Starting with what would have simply been a large four-car garage, Morris instead turned it into a virtual “man cave” oasis for a guy who likes tools, cars and constant tinkering.

Highlights include two bays with electrical load upgrades for things like welding equipment and plenty of outlets for bench space and lighting. A third bay is for woodworking machines and other larger equipment. The fourth bay is divided into a separate heated and air-conditioned office/meeting space and a dust free storage space.

“Having a lavatory and deep sink was also very important to me,” adds Mike McClellan, “so I wouldn’t be tracking grease, oil and other automotive fluids into the house.”

And therein lies a major shortcoming of concrete. With a raw unfinished surface, concrete (while unquestionably durable) is both uninteresting appearance-wise and it tends to be highly porous. Those same automotive fluids, noted by Mike McClellan, also play havoc with an unsealed concrete floor, seeping into and generally permanently staining it, in spite of extensive and repeated cleaning.

James Carey, co-owner of Carey Bros. Remodeling, provided a solution that would not only seal and protect the surface, but would also deliver today’s optimum in hi-tech finishes for concrete. “Daich Coatings pioneered top-of-the-line, extremely hard, textured decorative stone coatings,” Carey states, “used to resurface all types of concrete applications both indoors and out.”

Daich Coatings are known for their high-performance penetration and adhesion into concrete and that they are a very easy to use DIY option for any consumer. Another key benefit is that this product provides excellent foot traction with a slip-resistance rating of up to twice the OSHA classification for non-slip walking surfaces.

“We used Daich Coating’s ‘Deep Slate Gray’ RollerRock product on the garage floor,” says James Carey, “After rolling on a coat of dark gray Daich Textured Primer, we added Daich 1/4″ Grout Line Stencil tape to create a two-foot square tile effect that creates a visible ‘grout line’ in the finished floor. After applying two coats of RollerRock, the grout line stencil was pulled up and top coat of industrial-strength Daich DaiHard Clear Epoxy was applied.”

“The result is a beautiful garage floor that meets every criteria requested by the homeowner,” beams Carey, “and the visual transformation is amazing.”

“My Daich Coatings floor is the crowning touch in my new garage,” says Mike McClellan. “It make things like oil and tire marks easy to clean up… and I get the added bonus of great looks, good color/texture and an excellent non-slip surface. I actually now enjoy cleaning up my new floor… and my wife, Robin, likes it too… no more grease and oil tracked into the house. It keeps me out of trouble.”

“Daich Coatings is honored to join the Carey Brothers in the restoration of 604 Second Street,” adds President and Founder, Peter Daich. ”Our contribution to the restoration of this historic home, built in 1906, is a new high performance RollerRock garage floor finish that both blends nicely with its authentic vintage ambience while also providing improved performance well into the 21st century and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.daichcoatings.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.