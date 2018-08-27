Show Notes: Labor Day Treats - On the House

Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers recorded August 25, 2018

If you’ve been interested in how long you should stay in your home, how to assemble the best tool belt, or even want the recipe for a sweet treat, you’ve come to the right place! Everything from solar to dog friendly yards, the Carey Brothers address all the things to bring your house up to speed for Labor Day!

New Technology For Simple Solar!

A new 3 IN 1 ROOF system, an integrated solar roof system set to ship in 2019, combines concealed solar functions with a Class A fire rating, a 200+ MPH wind rating, and BTU reductions of up to 38%.

The system is composed of both solar-integrated and non-solar tiles, which measure approximately two feet long and three one-foot “shingles” wide. As a whole the system weighs less than 250 pounds per square, or eight times lighter than the standard roof load, according to the manufacturer.

The embodiments are composed of heat-resistant closed cell foam with a durable Geopolymer coating, designed to rise no more than 12 degrees above the ambient temperature. This allows the 3 IN 1 ROOF system to resist heat gain throughout the day, reducing heat flowback into the attic area and keeping surface temperatures low around the solar panels. This allows for increased solar efficiency, according to the manufacturer, at a daily average of 17% to 19%.

The shingles are available in four styles, classic, modern, shake and slate, and twelve colors.

Source: http://3in1roof.com

How Long Should You Live In Your Home?

6 Signs It’s Time To Move On

Ten years. That’s the average amount of time a homeowner stays in a house, according to the National Association of Realtors®.

Think that sounds shockingly short? Or way too long? The fact is, people’s reasons for selling their home are different, as are their time frames.

Still, there are some common threads—financial and emotional—that lead us to call it quits on our home and move on to the next one. And you don’t always see them coming.

1. You know the seller’s market is booming and you want in

Let’s start with one of the most obvious reasons to sell: You’re eager to make a profit on your property.

You need to gauge the key indicators of a strong market, explains Allen Shayanfekr, CEO and co-founder of Sharestates, an online real estate investment company.

A few signals: The price per square foot in your area is increasing, the amount of time properties stay on the market is decreasing, and you’ve noticed an uptick in brokerage activity in your neighborhood. (If you’re situated in an especially hot neighborhood, you might even get a letter or a knock on the door from a listing agent who wants to help you get in on the action).

“If any of these are true in your area,” Shayanfekr says, “think about selling up.”

2. Because your neighbors just got what for their house?

Check online listings in your neighborhood, and pay attention to the “recently sold” flyers in your mailbox to keep track of what comparable homes in your area are going for.

“If other houses on your street with the same bedroom/bathroom count [as yours] are selling for a price that you’d be more than satisfied with, it might be time to move on,” Shayanfekr says.

3. You’re sick of feeling financially stressed

Not everyone sells in order to pad their bank account. Some homeowners underestimated their ongoing housing costs and simply want to ease their

financial burden.

If your property taxes or mortgage payments have become unmanageable, the best recourse may be to find another home that’s more affordable, Shayanfekr says.

To breathe easy, your monthly housing costs shouldn’t exceed 28% of your gross monthly income.

Check out the other 3 at the full article here!

National Dog Day With Five Pet-Friendly Tips For the Family Yard

People aren’t the only ones who love to spend time in the family yard during the summer months. For the family pet, the outdoor living room serves many purposes – providing a place to relax, burn off some energy, play safely with friends (human and furry), and do their “business.”

To help everyone – including your pets – enjoy the family yard this summer, consider these tips from TurfMutt. He’s the spokesdog for the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute’s (OPEI) environmental education program. TurfMutt is a former rescue dog who paws it forward by helping kids and their families learn about the benefits of their family yard for people and pets. As a former street dog himself, TurfMutt also advocates for pet rescue organizations and causes.

Skip Fake Grass

Artificial turf (a.k.a. fake grass) is never a good idea, especially if you have pets. Plastic grass gets very hot during the summer, is challenging to clean, and is anything but environmentally-friendly. It cannot be recycled, and it requires water to clean and cool it. Be a backyard superhero and select real turfgrass.

Pick the Right Plants & Grasses

As for which kind of grass to choose, go for something hardy that will withstand a high volume of traffic. Buffalo and Bermuda grasses can be a good choice, depending on your climate zone. For other plants and shrubs, check the ASPCA’s list of toxic and non-toxic garden plants for advice before buying. You’ll want soft, yet sturdy, foliage near walkways – save the delicate decorative flowers for elevated flowerbeds and patio pots.

Choose Natural

There are many non-toxic ways to prevent pests in your backyard, which is good news for your people and pets! Wind chimes near flower and garden beds can help keep pets and pests away. Scented marigolds repel unwanted insects while attracting spider mites and snails. Lavender smells amazing and repels fleas and moths. The oil in basil plants can keep mosquitoes and flies away.

Consider Pollinators & Other Wildlife

While you want to keep some pests out, remember that nature starts in your backyard! Your family yard provides habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and more. Each of these species help pollinate human food crops and flowering plants, so take them into consideration when you’re selecting your living landscapes.

Create a Doggy Dream Yard

One final tip – there’s no shame in going all out to make your yard a dream for your dog! Remember, your outdoor living room is one of your dog’s favorite places to be. Some ideas include adding a splash pool for your pup, creating a sandbox for Fido to unleash his love of digging, or adding a puppy pergola to provide shade for Sadie. Be creative! Your canine will thank you.

Source: www.TurfMutt.com

How To Assemble the Ultimate Tool Belt

Tool efficiency and accessibility — These are absolute must-haves when you’re gearing up to tackle a home DIY project. You need the right tools at the right time, in the right place. There’s no doubt about that. But how do you carry “all the things” with you, all the time?

Toolbelt Basics

Tool belt systems vary from one brand and model to the next, but they usually include a strap (“belt”) and several pockets.

Each pocket has its purpose. A standard toolbelt generally has two large pockets that hang toward the front to the side of each thigh (you can turn the belt around if you prefer these bags to hand in the back), in addition to one or more smaller ones for objects such as nails, screws, and staples.

Leather and nylon are the two most popular types of materials used to make a toolbelt. Let me just say that everyone, from construction workers and inspectors to your everyday homeowner has an opinion on what type of tool belt material is the best

There are pros and cons to each:

Leather: Sturdy and durable. Once worn enough, the leather becomes soft and pliable, without losing said durability. Leather stands the test of time, but it’s relatively heavy.

Nylon: Lightweight and remarkably strong, nylon is a great material if you’re working in the elements or don’t want to lug extra weight around your waist. However, they’re not as comfortable as leather varieties.

There’s a pretty significant variation from one toolbelt to the next, and even between types of leather or nylon. It goes without saying, but the only way to really know if a toolbelt feels right is to try it out for yourself!

Toolbelt Features

Visit any hardware or improvement store and you’ll find a slew of toolbelts ranging in price and quality. These pre-made tool belts are ideal if you’re tackling simple projects around your home.

On these standard tool belts, you’ll find anything from clipboard holsters to nail bags and hammer hooks. Just keep searching until you find one you like.

If you’re doing specific work that requires a unique tool belt arrangement, consider designing your own tool belt. Companies like Diamondback Tool belts and Occidental allow buyers to customize the entire belt. So, if you’re in dire need of a drill holster, framing tool bags, suspenders, or a pouch with multiple pockets, you can find exactly what you’re looking.

While they’re usually more expensive, a personalized tool belt is usually the most efficient and effective tool belt choice.

Toolbelt Essentials

Find out the rest of the toolbelt essentials here!

Labor Day Dessert Treat

CREAMY PINEAPPLE PIE

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 prepared graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Chopped toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple, optional

Recipe

Combine milk, pineapple and lemon juice; fold in whipped topping.

Pour into prepared crust.

Refrigerate until serving. If desired, serve with toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple.

Source: https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/creamy-pineapple-pie/

American Standard Dream Bath

Marjorie, in El Paso, TX, just bought a new shower head for her shower, and she wants to change it out for herself. And if you’re new to DIY, there’s probably nothing for getting your feet wet than attempting to replace your showerhead. Listen to James and Morris give her all the details here.

That’s it for this week’s show. Catch up with us next week, and thanks for listening!