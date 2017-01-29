Kitchen Layouts: Island or a Peninsula?

Attached on One Wall, a Peninsula is a Great Option for Smaller Kitchens

If given the choice of kitchen layouts, most homeowners desire an island above all else. Islands are great if you’ve got the room. They create extra space for work, storage, and a place for family and friends to hang out while being out of the cook’s way.

But sometimes a peninsula is a better solution. It has circulation on three sides, vs. the island’s four, with one end usually attached to a wall. Sure, there’s the kind of peninsula you commonly see in a U-shaped kitchen, but there are a few others that will have you doing a double take. After seeing these kitchens you may put a peninsula at the top of your wish list: