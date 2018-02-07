Keep your home pest free this year - On the House

Now is a great time to establish year-long goals and resolutions, including home improvement goals you’d like to tackle this year. The first step is to create a pest control plan for your home. It’s important to establish good habits early in the year to help prevent potential pest problems. Unchecked, pests can wreak havoc in your home, but there are several steps homeowners can take to help avoid an infestation and keep their home safe and their family happy.

Sanitize

Clean your kitchen, pantry and any other places where food is stored. Remove crumbs and wipe up sticky drink residue to avoid attracting cockroaches and ants. Drains and sinks can be breeding grounds for flies, so keep them clean and clear. Regularly vacuuming and dusting can help prevent pests during the winter months.

Repair home damage

Engage in regular home maintenance to help avoid unwanted pest entry. Insects can come in through tiny cracks and openings, rodents can squeeze through a hole the size of a dime and raccoons and squirrels can enter through large holes. Basic maintenance steps include fixing gaps or holes in broken screens, doors and cracks in your walls and repairing any other exterior home damage.

Maintain your yard

Trim branches and trees touching your home to prevent easy access for pests. As expected by the name, roof rats and even squirrels can crawl across branches and enter your home through the roof. Keep outdoor trash cans secured to reduce the attractiveness to rodents and raccoons. Cardboard boxes and trash in your yard can provide shelter for spiders and insects. Yard clutter, such as leaf and wood piles, may be a source of food or shelter for a variety of pests.

Monitor your home

In the new year, step into a new routine of monitoring the exterior and interior of your home for holes, cracks and crevices. But also monitor for droppings, as well as chewed or damaged spots in your home. Regular monitoring for visual cues can help quickly address pest problems, and prevent future issues.

Know when it’s time to call a professional

As hard as we work to keep pests out, they are working hard to get in. Even the most vigilant homeowner can experience infestations. To prevent further damage and ensure you are safe in your home, it’s important to know when a pest problem is beyond your control. Professionals are trained to locate the specific sources of infestations and provide treatment options to eradicate the problem from your home. A trained professional can use proper techniques and tools that will provide the best solution to eliminate your pesty problem. Most companies, like Terminix, offer a free pest inspection to evaluate the situation.