Innovative Spectra+ Shower Collection Presents First-to-Market Touch Technology for Custom Control - On the House

New American Standard Showerheads and Hand Showers Offer Advanced Flexibility and Functionality for All Family Members

Delivering total control over the showering experience, the new Spectra+ collection offers a comprehensive range of products for savvy homeowners to customize their shower space, all from American Standard, part of the LIXIL corporation. Ranging from convenient hand showers to fixed showerheads, the Spectra+ collection empowers the user with flexible choices to suit individualized preferences for all ages and mobility levels in the home.

Technologically Advanced Solutions

Employing first-to-market technology, the Spectra+Touch showerhead changes spray patterns with a simple touch on the outside ring of the showerhead, making it easy to customize the shower experience, even with wet hands. This pioneering showerhead delivers a luxurious experience with an oversized, multi-function 7-inch showerhead that offers a choice of four 4 spray patterns.

Taking advanced touch technology one step further, the Spectra+ eTouch showerhead includes a remote control to mount on any shower surface, providing a stylish, ergonomically designed solution for users who have difficulty reaching the showerhead due to age, height or mobility restrictions. The Spectra+ eTouch offers users the option of using the showerhead or the remote to enjoy convenient, one-touch operation for change in spray patterns. Both the showerhead and remote are powered by easily accessible batteries in the units.

Bringing luxury to the shower experience, the American Standard Spectra+ eTouch showerhead features industry-first technology allowing users to change spray patterns with a touch of the fixture itself, or on the convenient remote.

Innovative, Two-In-One Shower System

The Spectra+ Duo model combines a 9 ½-inch fixed showerhead and 5-inch multi-function hand shower all in one sleek fixture. Designed to deliver a drenching experience through a superior width of water coverage across the user’s body, the Spectra+ Duo shower system offers the widest spray coverage of any two-in-one showerhead on the market. This functional design allows homeowners to enjoy two convenient showering options without breaking any wall tile for remodeling.

Several brand exclusive technologies provide reliable operation and ease-of-use. The DivertPaddle, conveniently located on the front of the fixed shower head unit, makes it simple to switch from the combined spray to hand shower only. The Spectra+ Duo’s Dock-Tite feature incorporates a strong magnet to easily and securely dock the hand shower to the showerhead.

Designed to offer versatility and soothing enjoyment to the user, the multi-function showerheads offered in the new Spectra+ collection provide users with a choice of five specialized spray patterns: Drench, Sensitive, Jet, Massage and PowerWash.



Versatile Showering Options

Created to provide a comprehensive selection of showerheads and hand shower options, the Spectra+ collection offers three additional high-performance showering products:

The convenient Spectra+ Handheld hand shower offers users a choice of four spray settings. Design-matched slide bar and arm bracket kits are available.

The Spectra+ Rain showerhead delivers a broad, single-function drenching spray with its 11-inch diameter design, providing full-body coverage.

The Spectra+ Fixed 7-inch multi-function showerhead offers a choice of four luxurious spray patterns that are easy to change with the AquaToggle tab located conveniently on the rim.

Spectacular Sprays with Water Efficiency

All multifunction Spectra+ showerheads and hand showers feature four customized spray styles from five luxurious choices, depending on model: Drench, Sensitive, Jet, Massage and PowerWash. They are offered in a standard 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm) model or a WaterSense-certified 1.8 gpm option and feature easy-to-clean spray nozzles to reduce maintenance.

The Spectra+ collection is available in a choice of four popular finishes: polished chrome, polished nickel, legacy bronze and brushed nickel. It complements the American Standard Serin line of bathroom sink faucets, which exhibits the sleek design lines showcased by the Spectra+ assortment.

The Spectra+ shower range is available at kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. List prices range from $79 to $279.

To learn more, visit americanstandard.com.