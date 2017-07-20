HVAC experts warning pet owners about hot homes, proper pet care

Summertime is here, and cities across the nation are hitting new, all-time high temperatures. The heat and humidity in Atlanta continue to rise, and air conditioning units are feeling the stress to keep homes cooled.

As this trend continues, Edwards Heating and Air wants to help educate pet owners about proper care for indoors pets during the day when heat indexes rise into the triple digits.

When the weather climbs, air conditioning systems may shift into overdrive to keep homes cool. Many people often turn their systems off or up to a high temperature when they leave for work, school or out for the day. This is not an ideal practice for the HVAC system or homes with pets.

“We want to encourage everyone in the Atlanta area to keep their home’s temperature in between 75-80 degrees Fahrenheit when leaving the house,” explained Dustin Edwards, owner of Edwards Heating and Air. “This will keep a consistent temperature and cause less stress on the HVAC system compared to if it was turned off or up too high, potentially causing breakdowns or malfunctions.”

The sweltering heat causes children, elderly adults and pets to be at risk when temperatures begin to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Experts at Edwards Heating and Air suggest using a programmable thermostat to help regulate temperatures throughout the day ensuring pets don’t overheat.

The American Kennel Club, more popularly known as AKC also notes that “Dogs, like humans, do not tolerate significant variation of body temperature. On average, a dog’s normal body temperature is 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit. An ideal temperature doesn’t exist for all dogs since their normal body temperature will vary according to size. Most dogs begin to show signs of overheating when the air temperature is between 81 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Atlanta’s summer heat creates a need for more air flowing throughout a home to keep everyone cool and the humidity outdoors, so having a properly functioning HVAC unit is vital. When working correctly, your air conditioning system will provide:

Energy savings

Fewer disruptions

Extended service life

Indoor air quality

Convenience

To help keep homes safe and ensure breakdowns don’t happen as the heat rolls in, regular maintenance should be conducted to include checkpoints such as changing air filters, checking all electrical connections, checking for refrigerant leaks and more.