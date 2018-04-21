How To Pick A Paintbrush - On the House

We’ve all done it. That is, tried to save a few bucks on painting supplies by purchasing the cheapest package of paint brushes we can find. We get home and begin our project only to find that the brush is uncomfortable, the bristles are falling out, and the project looks…questionable. Don’t let that happen again by following On The House’s guide to buying a paintbrush.

The Handle

The handle, grip or end, can come in a variety of different lengths and thicknesses. Spend a couple minutes practicing your painting stroke in the hardware store to ensure that you can spend hours upon hours painting with that brush.

The Ferrule

The ferrule is often overlooked but is essential to the integrity of the paintbrush. The ferrule is the metal ring between the bristles and the handle. Make sure the ferrule is fastened with screws or rivets and give the bristles a good tug test.

The Bristles

All you ladies out there know, split ends are a nightmare. But for paint brushes, split ends are essential. These splits, or “flags”, help lock in more paint and assist with the distribution of the paint on the surface. Remember, natural-bristled brushes should be used for oil-based paints, whereas synthetic-bristled brushes should be used for latex paints.

The Cut and Size

The type of “cut” you get on your brush will depend on what kind of project your undertaking. A chisel trim cut brush has slanted bristles and is excellent for getting in tight on those tough corners, use a 1” – 2” brush for windows and small trim. A square trim brush has bristles that are cut square and is used for applying paint on a flat surface, use a 3” – 4” brush for doors, cabinets, countertops or walls.

Source: https://www.consumerreports.org/painting/how-to-pick-a-paintbrush/