HongKong Sun Rise Trading Recall - Electric Chainsaw - On the House

I don’t know about the rest of the country but here in California, the sun is already starting to shine, and the chilly winter days are coming to an end. This change in temperature may spark an urge to crawl out from underneath that mountain of empty cold medicine bottles and get outside to do some yard work.

But, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, you should double check that chainsaw model number when you go to dust it off, because it may have a recall for a failing chain brake guard.

Yes, that’s right folks, just when you thought it was safe to go out and give your yard a much-needed manicure, the CPSC warns that Hongkong Sun Rise Trading’s electric chainsaw will continue to operate even after the brake has been applied. Companies that have slapped their names on this particular chainsaw include Greenworks, Snapper, and even… Kobalt.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states that there have been no reports of injury but recommends calling Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at 888-266-7096 to find out if your chainsaw model is on that recall.

