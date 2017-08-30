Homeowners Are Safe And Sound With State-Of-The-Art Insulation

As Morris and James Carey and their Carey Bros. remodeling team endeavor to bring an early 20th century Craftsman-style bungalow back to its historic charm, they are mindful to include sustainable products, that while invisible to the eye, are essential to the high-quality feel of the home.

With that in mind, the Carey Brothers selected Roxul stone wool for their insulation requirements.

“I love Roxul insulation because the per inch R-Value (insulative value) is greater than every other brand that I have ever used. Roxul is easy breezy to cut (all you need is a serrated knife) and it installs by simply pushing it in place – no stapling required as with other brands,” says Morris Carey.

“Roxul is also more fire retardant and moisture resistant.”

“The overriding factor for us was its flame retardant capabilities. Any help we can give ourselves in this regard is a real bonus,” says Mike McClellan, owner of 604 Second Street in Brentwood, Calif.

Meanwhile, the easily cut insulation, manufactured with up to 40 percent recycled material, is ideal for walls and ceilings with non-standard dimensions, often found in these older buildings.

“Our product gets used in a lot of heritage projects,” says Roxul’s marketing manager Dave Smith. “It’s a blast for the past.”

Smith was first introduced to Morris and James Carey at the International Builders Show, and when it came to a commitment to promoting product excellence, it was a meeting of like-minded folks.

So, when it came to providing optimal, energy-efficient insulation for the 604 Second Street remodel, Smith and his colleagues at Roxul were on board.

“They knew there were budget limitations with this project and they stepped up to lend a hand,” says James Carey. “They told us that ‘we feel your passion for this project and we want to be involved.’”

Roxul’s offerings include their thermal product — ComfortBatt, which may be used for floors, walls and attics and their Safe’n’Sound for optimal sound absorption at interior walls and ceilings.

“Because our house is on a relatively busy corner, we were looking for as much sound absorption as possible,” says McClellan, noting the original house had only insulation in the attic.

The stone wool insulation, with its higher thermal resistance and greater density than traditional fiberglass, is primarily made of basalt rock and steel slag, a by-product from the steel manufacturing process, Smith explains.

Smith adds that the naturally resilient, non-synthetic stone wool insulation products from the Denmark-based company have been available in the United States for the past 10 years, but have been part of a longtime legacy of green practices.

“In terms of sustainability, that has been our hallmark for quite a while. Management of resources has been a high priority,” he says.

For more information, visit www.roxul.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting www.604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.

