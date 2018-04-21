5 Home Improvement Personality Types - Which are you? - On the House

5 Home Improvement Personality Types – Which are you?
A homeowner’s personality can have a big influence on their behavior when it comes to home improvement projects, according to a new survey by the Home Projects Council, a group of home improvement experts that aims to help homeowners improve their property values.
To identify the personality types, the council gave more than 1,100 homeowners a personality test along with a survey about their recent or planned home improvement projects.
The Home Projects Council identified the following five home improvement personality types:
Sensible Improver : 39%
A nurturing homeowner who embraces home improvement project that create a warm and welcome environment.
Includes most Baby Boomers ages 52 -72
Project Planner: 28%
Takes a meticulous approach, thoroughly assesses every situation before committing to a home improvement project regardless of how big or small.
Includes second most Baby Boomers ages 52-70
Reliable Renovator 15%
Takes a laid back approach to home improvement and is most often moved to action when their aging home needs attention.
Ages 70+
Visionary 13%
Has a curiosity for novel ideas with boundless passion and enthusiasm for up grading their home.
Most millennials ages 21-37
Extrovert 5%
Takes pleasure in completing complex improvement projects that impact their home.
Most Gen X ages 38 -51
Source: http://realtormag.realtor.org/daily-news/2018/04/04/5-home-improvement-personality-types
0 comments