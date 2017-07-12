High-Tech Bulbs Give You More Control Over Your Lights

Smart home technology is the future, but that doesn’t mean you have to outfit every appliance, fixture or gadget with an automated system. Instead, consider making just an element or two of your house a little more high-tech.

One element to think about is your home’s lighting. In fact, you’ve probably already tried some basic smart lighting. Have you ever had your lights on a timer while you were on vacation to give passers-by the impression that someone was home? Or maybe you’ve used a timer for your holiday lights?

What if you could add those features and conveniences to your everyday home lighting? You can, with a combination of smart lights or bulbs and your smartphone.