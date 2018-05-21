Harbor Freight Recalls Chainsaw - On the House

Do you have plans to get outside to get some garden maintenance done this weekend? Are you looking forward to hearing the rattle of the chainsaw or the subtle bog of the engine as the blades meet the overgrowth?

Well, hopefully you don’t own Harbor Freight’s electric chainsaw because apparently, it’s the chainsaw that just won’t quit.

That’s right, the Consumer Product Safety commission states that Harbor Freight has recalled 2 of their electric chainsaws, model numbers 67255 and 61592, due to a serious injury hazard.

And, I know what you’re thinking, “all chainsaws pose a serious injury hazard.” But, these chainsaws are especially dangerous because they continue to run even after they are flipped to the off position.

Now, if you own one of these Harbor Freight chainsaws, the CPSC recommends that you immediately stop using it and return it to your local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw.

Replacement chainsaws will be available starting May 28th, 2018.