Grand Prize Winner of the Under the On The House Christmas Tree Giveaway

The Under the On The House Christmas Tree Giveaway that included $3,000 in prizes from our great brand partners: YARDMAX, Daich Coatings and Gutterbrush.

We want to congratulate Gary Emes for being our grand prize winner of the Under the On The House Christmas Tree GIveaway that featured the YARDMAX‘s Two-Stage 26″ Snow Blower! Gary said he could use it – from the pictures below he seems not to lack snow. He also received prizes from two other great partners: GutterBrush Leaf Guard and Daich Coatings.

Listen to the excitement as we announced Gary Emes as a winner on radio:

Other prizes included:

YARDMAX Two-Stage 26” Snow Blower Description

Product: YARDMAX Two-Stage Snow Blower – 26” with Dashboard, Retails for $549

The heavy-duty YARDMAX Two-Stage 26” Snow Blower is perfect for tacking the toughest snow removal jobs. This dual stage snow blower easily handles snowfall in excess of a foot or more. It is self-propelled with multiple speeds and engineered for maximum throwing distance with minimal blowback. The axed-shaped housing design effortlessly chops through tough ice and snow. It features a dashboard with an LED headlight, easy-to-reach speed control and a cup holder. It has heated hand grips which deliver optimal comfort in the harshest weather. And, like all YARDMAX products, there is a two-year warranty, too.

SpreadStone Countertop Kit

Retail value $200.00

This is a beautiful new stone countertop you roll on.

It is the fastest, easiest and most economical way to renew your existing laminate or formica countertop surface. The New SpreadStone Countertop Finishing Kit is made with real stone and goes on fast with no creative skill required.

The SpreadStone system is pre-mixed and ready to go. All you need is a roller and a brush,

There are no hazardous chemicals to mix. You get real stone surface that will last.

GUTTERBRUSH

Retail value $215.00

60 ft. of Simple Gutter Protection for Standard Residential Gutters

60 feet of our most popular gutter guard size for residential rain gutters. You will have this box of simple gutter leaf guard installed in no time and wonder why you didn’t do it sooner! Say goodbye to regular gutter cleaning or clogged gutter damage.

Our GutterBrush Promise to you: Simple, Affordable, Effective Gutter Protection