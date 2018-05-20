Gerber and Danze Meld Modern Day Convenience with Historic Charm - On the House

Introduction:

Carol Carey:

A big part of any home construction, restoration or remodeling project lies in the finest details of style, functionality and reliability of its plumbing product – faucets, sinks, showerheads, toilets and accessories. That’s why we turned to Danze and Gerber for these critical pieces in the restoration of 604 Second Street.

Solution:

Water saving

All products conserve water and meet the strict usage regulations of the state of California, and many of them are WaterSense certified, which ensures high performance even at a lower water flow or psi.

The master bath features both traditional and hand-held showerheads that adhere to stringent California water conservation requirements. The shower valves are manufactured with scald-resistant technology and durable, tight seal ceramic disc valves for dripless performance. The steady stream of water — even at low pressure, at a rate of 2.0 gallons per minute and an optimal 80 pounds per second — has five settings, including a massage feature, with easy to clean jets to avoid mineral deposits.

Comfort and ease of operation

The Gerber Avalanche two-piece concealed trapway. Gerber’s Avalanche line is known among professionals and homeowners alike for its flushing performance and reliability.

Luxurious shower experience – a showerhead and a handheld shower on a slide bar. The combination provides convenience and flexibility and showcases the beautiful traditional styling.

The design reinforces a traditional décor, while the pull-down featured adds functionality and ease to the sink area.

The detachable hand shower moves up and down a slide bar for ease of use and to accommodate an individual user’s height and preference.

The quarter-turn, lever-style sink faucets are easy to operate – even for those with sensitive joints.

Vintage-feeling finishes

Staying true to the historical nature of the property

Maximize space and style- The Logan Square pedestal sink is a great space saver while adding unique traditional flare to the room.

The mix of Danze and Gerber products, a variety of styles and quality in each piece provided is making a significant impact on the beauty and reliability found in the kitchen and bathrooms of the home.

To learn more about these decorative brands, please visit www.danze.com and www.gerberonline.com.

To learn more about our 604 Second Street Historic Renovation visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com/