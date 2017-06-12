Garage Storage Solutions: freedomRail Garages Design Tips

Garage organization systems are increasingly becoming a focus in homes. The garage is the catch-all for excess storage, sports equipment, gardening supplies, tools, overflow food storage, and cars. It’s time to get control of the clutter with a garage system that works for you and your constantly changing storage needs. freedomRail Garage will keep the space functional and organized for years to come because of its impeccable strength and endless adjustability. The storage experts at Organized Living are here to help with the best tips to design and organize the ultimate garage system.

The golden ratio for designing garage storage systems is 50 percent shelves, 30 percent garage cabinets, and 20 percent accessories like baskets, hooks, and racks. With freedomRail Garage, you can adjust the components at any time to accommodate changing storage needs.

Divide the walls into major and minor storage walls. Major walls can accommodate storage from ceiling to floor and the storage can utilize the entire wall even when the car is parked. The major wall of the garage is typically the wall in front of the vehicles. Regularly used items should be stored on the major wall. Minor walls are where storage space is limited or obstructed. Typically storage is positioned higher on the wall because room is needed for open car doors and walkway space.

Create garage organization zones to maximize the design. (1)

To maximize garage shelving, position large or heavy items on lower shelves for easy lifting, regularly used items at eye level and light-weight or infrequently used items up high.

Don’t forget about the door! Organized Living’s Over the Door system allows for you to maximize every square inch of space in any room. Ideal for storing accessories like sunscreen, gloves, umbrellas or shoes. (1)

Garages can quickly turn into messy dilemmas but this is simple to fix. With the freedomRail Garage and the Organized Living Online Design Tool, you can easily design, order and install your dream garage storage solution today.