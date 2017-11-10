Floored by Bamboo – Who Knew?

When it came to replacing the flooring all throughout a 111-year old home they were restoring, Carey Bros. Remodeling thought long and hard before making a surprising (yet quite logical) choice.

The home being restored is a turn of the century, catalog ordered kit-type structure, located in old town Brentwood, California. It was originally built around 1906 in a nearby coal and copper mining camp and then moved intact to its current location about five years later.

The second generation owners, wanting a top-to-bottom restoration to preserve a bit of family history, started by engaging pro-remodelers, James and Morris Carey, and sitting down with Carey Bros. Remodeling Chief Designer Carol Carey, to start carefully selecting products and materials that would update with authentic appearances while also employing every bit of today’s best and newest technologies.

One of the most visually important decisions made for this small 1,177 sq. ft. bungalow was the flooring – and the Carey Brothers team made an extremely surprising choice: Bamboo… (but not just “any” Bamboo).

As a floor covering, Bamboo was introduced in the early 1990s to a lukewarm reception. While it was undeniably beautiful, without education it was a hard sell. U.S. consumers were hard-pressed to re-think bamboo as a viable flooring option. But decades of product advancements – along with a growing number of beautiful, successful and well-received installations – today has seen bamboo rival (and often surpass) even the hardiest and most popular natural hardwood floors.

With this in mind, Carey Bros. Remodeling opted for one of the best hi-tech hybrid bamboo flooring products on the market today, offered by Cali Bamboo out of San Diego, California.

“The entire home is done with their Fossilized® Engineered Bamboo in rich brown Antique Java that is rustic, durable and elegant,” notes Carol Carey, “Its 4mm thick Bamboo surface is uniquely distressed, with each plank meticulously hand scraped to produce a naturally aged look and feel.”

“On top is a 13-coat scratch resistant finish’” adds Morris Carey,” and below the tough bamboo wear surface, are five layers of cross-constructed Eucalyptus hardwood core material… over a sixth Poplar wood layer base for optimum gluing adhesion… that, all together, creates a hybrid floor combination second to none.”

The one whole-house exception is the flooring used in the guest bath, which received a matching Cali Vinyl plank flooring with the same Antique Java style captured by Cali Bamboo’s Hi-Fi Imaging™. The luxury vinyl is 100% waterproof and bears a super-tough 20mil wear layer over a hybrid bamboo plastic composite and cork underlayment.

“Builders and designers are really coming around to the idea of using bamboo as an alternative to traditional hardwood,” states Cali Bamboo Communications Specialist, Laura Nieto. “And the fact of the matter is, not many are making the switch for the known environmental benefits — which are significant. Instead, experienced installers like the Carey Brothers are discovering the quality, density and style of Cali Bamboo flooring… and that’s what’s selling them.”

Everyone involved in this project agrees it was the perfect choice for restoring, rejuvenating and (with its 50-year warranty) ensuring a lasting beauty for many more generations to come.

“Replacing our old damaged Oak wood floor with awesome looking Cali Bamboo provides a consistent rustic look that flows from room-to-room,” observes homeowner, Mike McClellan, “not to mention the added finish and wear of the product. We love it.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cali Bamboo on this historic renovation project. They are committed to providing high-end flooring that is attractive, durable and sustainable,” notes James Carey. “This experience has provided an opportunity to demonstrate the practicality of using Bamboo and their unparalleled commitment to making it the very best in product quality, technology and customer service. We are truly impressed.”

“Cali Bamboo is thrilled to have caught the attention of the Carey Brothers,“ concludes Laura Nieto, ”and to have been invited to take part in this historic restoration. It is a real testament to what this product can do… and we are proud to have had the opportunity to be involved.”

For more information, visit www.calibamboo.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.