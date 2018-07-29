Even Small Changes Have Big Impact on Curb Appeal - On the House

5 Tips for National Curb Appeal Month

Oftentimes people “think big” when looking for ways to enhance the curb appeal of their homes. According to experts at Hy-Lite, there are five specific (and small!) ways homeowners can add to the curb appeal of their houses without breaking the bank or investing too much time.

“There’s no reason to ‘reinvent the wheel’ and do a whole exterior makeover to improve the look of a house,” says Roger Murphy, president of Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company. “Curb appeal can be achieved by making some easy, yet distinct changes. Best of all, small changes can make a big impression when talking about improving the look of a home exterior.”

According to Murphy, there are five specific things that can be done during National Curb Appeal Month in August to improve a home’s street side appearance.

Tip #1 – Make the outside new again. Replace the old hardware on your entry door. Change out the numbers on your house. Add a new mailbox. Replace light fixtures with upgraded versions. Install solar or low-voltage outdoor lighting. Really take a look at your home’s exterior to see what’s looking tired and worn out, then replace those items.

Tip #2 – Add colorful flowers. You don’t have to be a landscaping expert to add potted colorful flowers to the front steps of a home. Flowering baskets can also be added to the porch or trees. Easiest of all, place decorative plant stands within your landscaping and then place pots or baskets of flowers strategically within the front yard landscaping.

Tip #3 – Replace an old window with a privacy window. Whether a decorative glass or acrylic block unit, a new privacy window adds sparkle to the outside of the home … and an attractive look to the home interior. Eye-catching and unique, a privacy window can be selected that opens (like a casement or sliding window) or a fixed, non-operable unit.

Tip #4 – Paint the front door. Add a pop of color that contrasts (yet complements) the home exterior. Painting a front door is an easy project that has lasting impact. Add new door hardware for the icing on the cake!

Tip #5 – Attack the bushes. Trim up bushes and remove weeds. Rake out all dead leaves underneath the shrubbery in front of the house. Not interested in tackling this DIY project yourself? Then hire local teenagers or a church youth group to get your bushes back in shape.

“When it comes to curb appeal, it’s all about first impressions,” says Murphy. “Whether you’re looking to improve your home’s appearance for resale or to welcome family and friends, National Curb Appeal Month is the ideal time to make some small changes that can have a big impact!”