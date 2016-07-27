Enter the Blinds Chalet’s On The House Giveaway

Blinds Chalet, America’s Foremost Window Covering Experts, is excited to celebrate their 10-year Anniversary! Blinds Chalet prides itself on offering the best window treatment products and customer support in the industry. To celebrate 10 years, Blinds Chalet will be running monthly giveaways starting in the month of August. For this first giveaway, Blinds Chalet is partnering with the Carey Brothers and their On The House program. Five lucky On The House listeners will win some exciting prizes. Blinds Chalet is giving away one $500 Blinds Chalet gift card to a grand prize winner and four $100 American Express gift cards to four different winners. Entering this giveaway is simple and no purchase is necessary. Follow Blinds Chalet on Facebook or Twitter for more giveaway opportunities.

July 27th 2016 – Giveaway starts at 10 a.m. – ENTER BELOW

– Giveaway starts at 10 a.m. – ENTER BELOW July 30th 2016 – The first $100 American Express gift card winner will be announced and contacted.

– The first $100 American Express gift card winner will be announced and contacted. August 6th 2016 – The second $100 American Express gift card winner will be announced and contacted.

– The second $100 American Express gift card winner will be announced and contacted. August 13th 2016 – Giveaway ends and the $500 gift card grand prize winner is announced along with two additional $100 American Express gift card winners. You can enter this Blinds Chalet’s giveaway below and can find the rules and terms (including additional information) at Blind Chalet.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

