Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the DIY Mom - On the House

Mother’s Day is around the corner (May 13th!) and if your mom is a DIY champion these gifts will be sure to win you some brownie points.

For the mom who could use a complete tool kit, the Apollo Tools 53-pc tool kit is the perfect gift!

Apollo Tools 53-pc Household Tool Kit: (Target $21.99)

Does your mom want a workbench but doesn’t want to sacrifice the space?

Try the Quick Bench (Wayfair $113.99)

It folds down against the wall for when she isn’t working on it!

Does your mom have a green thumb? Try a pair of pretty gardening gloves or maybe a terrarium!

Printed Floral Cotton Woven Garden Gloves (Houzz $15.99)

Geometric Terrarium (Amazon $17.97)

If you order from amazon don’t forget to buy it through it your Amazon Smile, and if you don’t know what that is read up on it immediately! It’s pretty amazing.

For the mom who loves Fixer-Upper and clean floors

If You’re Amazon, A Babysitter, or Joanna Gaines We’re Home-doormat (Etsy $33.00)

And of course, if your mother loves to read and loves home maintenance, how about the gift that keeps on giving! Get her a subscription to the Family Handyman magazine for all her DIY questions! Or how about a Home Maintenance for Dummies?

Family Handyman subscription (Family Handyman special sale 1 year for $10!)

Home Maintenance for Dummies (Barnes and Noble $16.31)