 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the DIY Mom - On the House
Home   >   Cameron's Corner   >   Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the DIY Mom

Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the DIY Mom

By on May 5, 2018
mother's day

Mother’s Day is around the corner (May 13th!) and if your mom is a DIY champion these gifts will be sure to win you some brownie points.

For the mom who could use a complete tool kit, the Apollo Tools 53-pc tool kit is the perfect gift!

Apollo Tools 53-pc Household Tool Kit: (Target $21.99)

Apollo tool kit

Does your mom want a workbench but doesn’t want to sacrifice the space?

Try the Quick Bench (Wayfair $113.99)

Quick Bench

It folds down against the wall for when she isn’t working on it!

 

Does your mom have a green thumb? Try a pair of pretty gardening gloves or maybe a terrarium!

Printed Floral Cotton Woven Garden Gloves (Houzz $15.99)

Printed Floral Cotton Woven Garden Gloves

 

Geometric Terrarium (Amazon $17.97)

If you order from amazon don’t forget to buy it through it your Amazon Smile, and if you don’t know what that is read up on it immediately! It’s pretty amazing.

Terrarium

 

For the mom who loves Fixer-Upper and clean floors

If You’re Amazon, A Babysitter, or Joanna Gaines We’re Home-doormat (Etsy $33.00)

Fixer Upper Door Mat

And of course, if your mother loves to read and loves home maintenance, how about the gift that keeps on giving! Get her a subscription to the Family Handyman magazine for all her DIY questions! Or how about a Home Maintenance for Dummies?

Family Handyman subscription (Family Handyman special sale 1 year for $10!)

family handyman subscription

Home Maintenance for Dummies (Barnes and Noble $16.31)

Home Maintenance or Dummies

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest