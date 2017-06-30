Cool Tool & Product Review: YARDMAX 28” x 14” Power Sweeper

When it first arrived at our job site, I couldn’t wait to open the box. It was almost as if I was that eight-year old boy shivering with joy just before going to bed on Christmas Eve.

Yep, there it was – my brand spanking new bright orange Yardmax Power Sweeper. I had read all about it long before it had arrived. It touted a 14-inch diameter brush that’s 28-inches wide. What a monster!

We do whole house remodeling, custom homes and room additions. Where we go debris follows. And the neighbors don’t appreciate it when their streets and sidewalks get dirtied up with our construction debris. So, we spend an awful lot of time sweeping up after ourselves. That’s why this gas driven power sweeper is so important. Now, clean up takes only a few minutes and all the debris is collected in a dust catcher – as we clean. Ha! No going back. No wasting time.

There are three height adjustments, which make the unit great for cleaning snow, dirt, leaves, twigs, gravel and more. Nice!

If you want to save money cleaning your own parking lot, your construction site, that long driveway or the street where you live – you need to look into getting your very own Yardmax Power Sweeper. The quality is beyond compare.