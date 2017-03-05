Cool Tool & Product Review – Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit

Tuning Up Your Lawn Mower with these 8 tips

One of us made his way into the work world at the ripe old age of nine tending garden for an Aunt. Mowing four large plots of turf with a gas-powered, push-behind rotary mower was a once weekly chore. If the power mower didn’t work, we were forced to cut the grass with an old style push reel mower that took at least twice the time and four times the effort. Consequently, we learned early on the importance of keeping our mower – and other power equipment – in tip-top shape.

A mower tune-up can save you big bucks in lots of ways. A well-tuned motor burns fuel more efficiently, which equates to lower fuel costs, more horsepower and greatly reduced emissions. And, when a motor runs properly it lasts longer.

Always best to follow manufacturer’s instructions for safety, care, and maintenance, but the following tips keep mowers running safely and efficiently.

Always disconnect the spark plug wire from the spark plug before attempting any maintenance task to avoid injury from accidental start.