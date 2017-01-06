Clean and prevent build-up of soap scum, grime, and oils in your washing machine

You use your washing machine daily but how often do you actually clean it? Soap scum and bacteria are prone to build up as you use your washing machine constantly. However, there is a product that can fix that: Wet & Forget Shower! Wet & Forget Shower cleans and prevents the build-up of soap scum, grime, and oils. It’s an easy, once a week application that can be used for showers AND washing machines!

Applying Wet & Forget Shower to your washing machine is as simple as cleaning your shower. Before application, make sure the inside of your machine is dry. Spray the inside of your washer’s walls and agitator with Wet & Forget Shower, let it sit overnight, and run your washer’s short cycle up to 3 times to clear away all that build up. It’s great for eliminating all that soap build-up, so you don’t have to!

Wet & Forget Indoor Cleans Front Loaders

Mildew build up can be extremely problematic to your front loader. The reason for this is because of how a front loader is designed. The door of your front loader is sealed with a rubber gasket thus trapping moisture. That moisture causes mold and mildew to grow in inconspicuous areas of your machine. Wet & Forget Indoor can actually prevent this from occurring! Just clean the gasket by spraying W&F Indoor into the folds and around the insides of the front loader. This disinfectant cleaner can effectively inhibit the growth of mildew and the odors caused by them.

Moisture build up in laundry rooms is a common problem. Front loaders and dryers can cause excess moisture which leads to mold build up in ceiling corners, exposed piping, etc. Wet & Forget will disinfect and deodorize your laundry room saying goodbye to those nasty growths! It’s great for walls, ceilings, etc. in a laundry room which are constantly exposed to moisture.