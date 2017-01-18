Home   >   Education   >   When you can’t find a stud in the wall [Infographic]

When you can’t find a stud in the wall [Infographic]

By on January 18, 2017

You can still place pictures or install other items your wall, even when you can’t find a stud to hang it on. Check out this infographic from our library that shows all sorts of wall fasteners:

all types of wall fasteners

