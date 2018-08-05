California Wildfires: How You Can Help - On the House

In an unusually early start to fire season in California, several large wildfires are burning throughout the state, destroying homes and displacing residents.

The massive Carr Fire west of Redding in Northern California has burned more than 130,000 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. In rural Mendocino and Lake counties, several fires have burned more than 150,000 acres, have destroyed more than 40 homes and are forcing evacuations. The Ferguson Fire is burning just west of Yosemite National Park, threatening small towns and tourist areas in Mariposa County. In the San Bernardino National Forest near the town of Idyllwild, the Cranston Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres, destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate. Several firefighters have lost their lives battling the state’s wildfires.

Donations are being accepted by groups assisting local residents and others affected by these fires. Here are some ways to donate or volunteer to help.