Cali Bamboo Launches Cali Marketplace and New Area Rug Collection - On the House

Cali Bamboo, the direct-to-consumer and omni-channel leader in both flooring and decking, has launched Cali Marketplace, an online store for building products and décor accessories for the sustainably designed home. The platform offers an easy, buy-now shopping experience for eco-friendly goods like rolled bamboo fencing, bamboo plywood, bamboo poles, and flooring underlayment and care kits.

Cali Marketplace includes the debut of Tapestri — an all-new line of sustainable area rugs made of renewable fibers and recycled textiles. Tapestri rugs are designed to be comfortable, unique, and complementary of all décor styles. All woven rugs are GoodWeave certified and manufactured under ethical labor practices in support of traditional skilled artisans. The collections offer a variety of shapes and sizes to fit every type of space and budget. As part of the Cali Marketplace launch, Tapestri rugs will kick off with free shipping anywhere in the continental U.S.

All rugs are lovingly named for the many company dogs at Cali Bamboo and feature the following styles made of environmentally-friendly materials:

Bamboo

Slats are kiln-dried and machine-planed smooth for a pleasing uniformity and clean, modern look. Endlessly renewable and remarkably strong, bamboo can be sustainably harvested every 4 years without damaging the plant or surrounding environment.

Jute

These rugs feature a thick, beautifully textured weave and natural gold color. Referred to as the “Golden Fiber,” jute is known for its long, soft, shiny strands, and is one of the strongest, most flexible plant fibers on Earth.

Braided Round

Hand-braided rugs incorporate sustainably sourced materials like jute yarn and upcycled fabrics for extra durable, eye-catching flatweave designs. Circular and oval options are perfect for creating a focal point in rooms without overwhelming the surrounding décor.

Recycled Cotton

These area rugs feature tasteful designs with bold patterns and classic colors. Cotton material and yarn is repurposed from the garment industry and artfully hand-tufted and woven into plush, upcycled masterpieces.

Mixed Material

These especially creative weaves offer a style for every aesthetic. Rugs incorporate various blends of jute fiber, upcycled cotton, pure wool, repurposed denim from the blue jean industry, and extra soft post-consumer PET yarn, made from recycled drinking bottles.