Build boldly with these 4 features of advanced decking - On the House

(BPT) – If you’re planning to create an outdoor living space, advanced decking enables you to show off your creativity. For years, complex deck designs have been difficult to achieve with traditional lumber. But, with advances in today’s decking materials, you have the flexibility to create virtually any design to reflect your style. The possibilities of creating a bold deck design are only limited by your imagination. For example, did you love hopscotch while growing up? Build a hopscotch board into your deck. Maybe you are an avid musician; why not design your deck in a giant guitar shape?

Let your imagination run wild with these four features of composite decking that will help your bold designs come to life.

1. Durable above ground

When you are considering a bold backyard design, an important factor is the durability of your building materials. If you are going to create a design that you enjoy, you will want it to last a long time. Think about the use a deck gets in the course of the year; from weather exposure to food stains, traditional decks lose their luster in areas of high traffic or exposure. The maintenance time investment of keeping your deck in tiptop shape could be spent enjoying your creation rather than working on it. Composite decking is manufactured for durability against the elements and frequent use so you have less work in the long term.

2. Bend it like Beckham…

Chances are, a quick look at social media, TV or even a magazine will flood your vision with vivid images of beautiful outdoor living spaces anchored by large, curved decking. No, these decks are not Hollywood magic or an optical illusion. Such decks are possible due to a building technique called “deck bending.” Composite boards, like MoistureShield composite decking, are made, in part, with recycled plastic, which makes them flexible when heated properly. This flexibility makes your wildest design ideas possible for a truly bold and personalized look.

3. Installation on the ground

For those who enjoy the natural serenity of your backyard, consider the benefits of composite boardwalks in your backyard oasis. Installing low-lying composite boardwalks on the ground in order to tie in naturally with your yard’s landscaping is an increasingly popular option for homeowners seeking a backyard escape from the hustle of the day. With the use of advanced decking in your boardwalk, you can take a relaxing stroll through your backyard without the worry of rotten boards and splinters, and you can create a path to the garden without tracking mud back to the house.

4. Underwater installation

This may sound like a feature only Aquaman would use for his deck, but it is still relevant to those of us who live above the seafloor. Docks and marinas are frequently bombarded by weather, water and foot traffic that take their toll on the surface. Often, this weathering makes the surface an eyesore that doesn’t complement the beautiful scenery. “Dock surfaces tend to rot, warp and splinter after extended exposure to the sun, water, and elements, whereas high-performance composite boards will resist common issues found with traditional materials; even if they are fully submerged,” said Josh Landis, senior manager at MoistureShield. High-performance composite decking can be installed over water as a durable dock surface or even underwater as a boat launch or water access ramp for your lake house or oceanfront home.

With the availability and features of advanced composite decking materials today, your design can be as unique and personalized as you want it to be. Whether you are considering building a new deck or renovating an existing one, you can create a design that is a reflection of your personality. Take a chance, build boldly.