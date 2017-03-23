Bring On the Blossoms: 9 Top Picks for Flowering Shrubs
By onthehouse on March 23, 2017
Flowering shrubs offer the full package: garden structure, attractive foliage, beautiful blooms and often sweet fragrances, without needing a lot of maintenance in return. There’s a flowering shrub for every spot in the garden, from low-growing ground covers to tall hedge plants and stand-alone specimens. Here are nine choices with outstanding spring and summer blooms.
- Ceanothus
- Common Lilac
- Flowering Quince
- Garden Roses
- Korean Spice Viburnum
- Oakleaf Hydrangea
- Rhododendron, including Azalea
- Weigela
- Winter Daphne
