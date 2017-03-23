Home   >   Guest Blogger   >   Bring On the Blossoms: 9 Top Picks for Flowering Shrubs

Bring On the Blossoms: 9 Top Picks for Flowering Shrubs

By on March 23, 2017

Flowering shrubs offer the full package: garden structure, attractive foliage, beautiful blooms and often sweet fragrances, without needing a lot of maintenance in return. There’s a flowering shrub for every spot in the garden, from low-growing ground covers to tall hedge plants and stand-alone specimens. Here are nine choices with outstanding spring and summer blooms.

  1. Ceanothus
  2. Common Lilac
  3. Flowering Quince
  4. Garden Roses
  5. Korean Spice Viburnum
  6. Oakleaf Hydrangea
  7. Rhododendron, including Azalea
  8. Weigela
  9. Winter Daphne

 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest