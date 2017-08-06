Boral TruExterior Siding & Trim: As Easy as Cut, Fasten, Paint—Done

Boral TruExterior® Siding & Trim is an entirely new category of exterior products, one that offers phenomenal performance, remarkable workability and a lasting look without the limitations that commonly plague other exterior materials.

The industry’s first and only poly-ash brand, TruExterior Siding & Trim offers a range of performance benefits that improve on both wood and wood-alternative products. The highly durable material is low maintenance, dimensionally stable and resistant to moisture, rotting, warping, cracking, splitting and termites. At the same time, the material’s workability exceeds that of wood and, unlike most products, it can be used in roof and ground-contact applications and does not require edge-sealing. No special tools or installation techniques are needed, and it can be painted any color, including dark hues.

TruExterior Siding & Trim leads in sustainability, as well. Not only is the product durable and long-lasting, it consists of more than 70% recycled content—the highest of all exterior siding and trim products—and the use of fly ash helps keep the byproduct out of landfills. The product is the first and only exterior trim to be Cradle to Cradle Certified.

Endless Options

TruExterior Siding comes in a full range of profiles to meet any traditional, transitional, or modern style. Profiles in the Craftsman Collection comprise Shiplap, Cove/Dutch Lap, Channel, Channel Bevel, V-Rustic and Nickel Gap. The Bevel Collection includes 6-, 8-, and 10-inch profiles that recreate the look and character of traditional clapboard or beveled lap siding.

TruExterior Trim is reversible with wood grain on one side and a smooth finish on the other. It comes in 16-foot lengths with 12- and 20-foot lengths available in 4/4, 5/4 and 2x thicknesses. The collection also includes beadboard in 4-inch, double-4, 6-inch and double-6. Accessories comprise a rabbeted trim with window pocket, rabbeted trim with siding pocket, rabbeted trim with window and siding pocket, and 2×2 trim in 16-foot lengths.

At Work on Second Street

The Carey Brothers turned to TruExterior Siding & Trim for its authentic looks and unmatched performance. For the 604 Second Street project, the Careys selected TruExterior Siding in the V-Rustic profile, whose deep “V” groove and shadow lines were a near perfect match to the home’s original cladding. Unlike the original wood, however, the V-Rustic won’t warp, split or crack over time.

Installers also will use V-Rustic to create the front porch soffit and on some of the gables. The front gable will offer an aesthetic pop with the use of TruExterior 8-inch Bevel siding, which boasts a true taper and deep shadow lines that mimic wood.

For the trim package, designers specified TruExterior Trim for the rafters, fascia, window and door surrounds, inside and outside corners, window sills, and the garage jambs and header.

Along with its authentic looks ideal for the neighborhood, the use of TruExterior Siding & Trim will stand up to swings in moisture and temperature, with dimensional stability to avoid unsightly cracking and warping, ensuring the façade stays looking sharp for years to come.

With TruExterior Siding & Trim, it's really as simple as Cut-Fasten-Paint-Done.