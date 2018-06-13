Back to the Future with Shaker Style Cabinetry - On the House

Back to the Future with Shaker Style Cabinetry
604 Second Street, Brentwood, California is a turn of the century bungalow style home, simple in stylishness and finishes. The word bungalow is often used to mean any small 20th century home that uses space efficiently.
Believed to have been constructed from a catalog kit around the turn of the last century, the home consists of two bedrooms, one bath, living room, dining area, kitchen, nook, and laundry room in approximately 1177 square feet. There is a single car freestanding garage immediately adjacent to the residence. Both structures sit on a lot that is slightly less than one-quarter acre.
Introduction:
- Functional
- Timeless style
- Durable
- Affordable
- Add value to the home
- Contribute to the architectural integrity
- Simple maintenance
- Environmentally sustainable
Solution:
- Dovetail drawers for durability and minimal maintenance
- Soft closing cabinet doors and drawers for functionality
- Lazy Susan cabinet shelf for functionality and maximizing storage
- Real wood harvested using ecologically friendly forestry techniques to benefit the environment and society
- 100% free of particle board and feature water-based finishes that keep the air in the home non-toxic.
With Vicky
- FX Cabinets Warehouse mission statement
- “We decided to get involved with this historic renovation because…”
With Robin
- The style is in keeping with the original design of the home
- Convenience and function— features and accessories
