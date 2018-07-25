Appliance Competition Heats Up and Gets Cooking as Six Different Brands Win J.D. Power Awards - On the House

Appliance Competition Heats Up and Gets Cooking as Six Different Brands Win J.D. Power Awards

Across 11 categories of kitchen and laundry appliances, six different brands enjoy being highest-ranked, which is a testament to the competitive environment found in the J.D. Power 2018 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction StudySM and the J.D. Power 2018 Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study,SM both released today.

According to the Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI), the consumer market for major household appliances is expected to reach $23.5 billion in 2018 and $27.0 billion by 2022.

“The fact that there are six different well-recognized brands stepping into the spotlight shows how competitive the appliance market has become and how a manufacturer can be successful when focusing on the right set of products,” said Christina Cooley, Director, Home Improvement and Technology Practice.

The Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study and the Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, now in their 13th and 14th years, respectively, measure customer satisfaction in 11 segments of major home appliances: clothes washers (front-load washers and top-load washers are measured separately); clothes dryers; dishwashers; cooking appliances (cooktops, freestanding ranges and wall ovens are measured separately); over-the-range microwaves; and refrigerators (French door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators and top-mount freezer refrigerators are measured separately).

Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

LG (870) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with side-by-side refrigerators and performs particularly well in four factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; and styling/appearance. LG is followed in the rankings by Kenmore Elite (860). Kenmore Elite performs particularly well in price.

French Door Refrigerators

Kenmore (883) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with French door refrigerators, performing particularly well in four factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; and price. Frigidaire Gallery (873) follows in the rankings and performs particularly well in styling and appearance.

Top-Mount Freezer Refrigerators

LG (846) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with top-mount freezer refrigerators for a 2nd consecutive year and performs particularly well in five factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; price; and styling and appearance. Following LG in the rankings is Maytag (819).

Dishwashers

Maytag (866) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with dishwashers and performs particularly well in two factors: ease of use and styling/appearance. Samsung (864) follows in the rankings and performs particularly well in features and price.

Freestanding Ranges

LG (878) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with freestanding ranges for the 2nd consecutive year and performs particularly well in four factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; and warranty Following LG in the rankings is Samsung (868).

Cooktops

Bosch (871) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with cooktops for a fourth consecutive year and performs particularly well in four factors: ease of use; feature; performance and reliability; and styling and appearance. Following Bosch in the rankings is Jenn-Air and KitchenAid (859 each).

Wall Ovens

Bosch (868) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with wall ovens for the 2nd consecutive year and performs particularly well in four factors: features; performance and reliability; styling and appearance; and warranty. Kenmore (867) follows in the rankings and performs particularly well in ease of use; performance and reliability; and price.

Over-the-Range Microwaves

Bosch (866) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with over-the-range microwaves. Bosch performs particularly well in five factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; styling and appearance; and warranty. Following Bosch in the rankings is KitchenAid (854).

Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study

Top-Load Washers

LG (872) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with top-load washers for the 2nd consecutive year, performing particularly well in five factors: ease of use; features; performance and reliability; price; and warranty. LG is followed in the rankings by Samsung (862).

Front-Load Washers

Samsung (865) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with front-load washers, performing particularly well in four factors: ease of use; features; styling and appearance; and price. Samsung is followed in the rankings by Electrolux (861).

Clothes Dryers

Kenmore Elite (875) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with clothes dryers, performing particularly well in features; price; styling and appearance; and warranty. Following Kenmore Elite in the rankings is Electrolux (868).

The 2018 Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study is based on more than 8,629 evaluations from customers who purchased clothes washers and/or clothes dryers during the past 12 months. The study was fielded in March through April 2018.

The 2018 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study is based on 2,896 evaluations from customers who purchased dishwashers; 4,779 evaluations from customers who purchased cooking appliances; 2,842 evaluations from customers who purchased over-the-range microwaves; and 7,698 evaluations from customers who purchased refrigerators during the past 12 months. The study was fielded in March through April 2018.