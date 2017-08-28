Air King America, LLC Offers Optimal Air Quality With Nary A Sound

Morris Carey has his hands on the pulse of what his clients desire for their renovated turn-of-the-20th-century house. Working with his brother James and their Carey Bros. Remodeling team, they continue to exceed the homeowners’ hopes.

“They just want some creature comforts for their retirement,” Carey says. “I can’t wait to please them with something more.”

This time, it’s about optimizing healthy air flow in the originally catalog ordered, kit-constructed house that reportedly was among the roughly 600 bungalows that heralded from the nearby coal and copper mining communities in the Bay Area just east of San Francisco.

A gentle gust of pristinely clean air will automatically fill the interior of Mike and Robin McClellan’s renovated garage and home, while exhausting any unwanted particulates — all without a sound.

The Carey Brothers have achieved this peaceful flow of oxygen with a leading-edge ventilation system produced by Air King America, LLC, an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for 2017 that has been manufacturing in the United States for over 40 years, headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Given today’s use of airtight windows and the requisite sealing of every opening, maximizing air circulation is all the more paramount. Consequently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ranks indoor air quality as five times more polluted than outdoor air.

“One aspect of building codes that continues to change is efforts to improve indoor air quality,” explains James Carey. “There are fewer drafty homes thanks to more stringent energy codes. Unfortunately, passive ventilation is reduced because of that and indoor air quality suffers.”

“All of a sudden, you’ve created a building that doesn’t breathe,” adds Air King’s president Jeff Kenkelen. “The constant flow of our system creates a healthy environment for the homeowner. They’re getting our latest technology.”

This bodes well for Mike McClellan, whose “just staying busy stuff” includes car and furniture restoration and building furniture in his remodeled garage.

“I work with a lot of chemicals that give off fumes,” says McClellan. “It’s good to know any residual vapors are going to be exhausted. This gives us a healthier living space and peace-of-mind.”

The Air King ventilation system that is being installed at 604 Second Street in Brentwood, California, includes a continually-operating exhaust fan with its eight capacity settings, detecting motion and humidity, along with its fully assembled QuFRESH fan that brings in a constant influx of outside air, that is also adjusted based on moisture, temperature and airflow, preventing mold and mildew.

“It takes out all of the guesswork,” says Kenkelen. “It allows you to extract a certain amount of cubic feet of moist and/or odiferous air per minute, using the electricity of a night light. It runs continuously and no one is going to hear it. Part of the genius of this product is that it operates at a fraction of a sone, the quietest measurable level.”

“The system operates with a more energy-efficient DC motor connected to two air ducts, running automatically using three-tenths of an amp and requiring one circuit for all four motors, all on one breaker,” notes Morris Carey.

