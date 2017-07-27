9 Bathroom Remodeling Tips Making Aging-in-Place in Your Own Home Safer and Easier

“Many Americans choose to age in their own homes where they are familiar with their environment,” said Joe Todaro, Director of Operations of Gold Medal Service. “People of all ages value their ability to live independently and remodeling a bathroom in preparation for retirement will ensure convenience and safety.”

Homeowners may find they need to adapt their bathrooms so it is safe for someone with limited mobility or physical impairments to use. The following are 9 tips that you can use today: