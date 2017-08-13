Home   >   Guest Blogger   >   8 Kitchen Design Ideas You Might Have Missed This Week

8 Kitchen Design Ideas You Might Have Missed This Week

By on August 13, 2017

distressed glass backsplash

Get tips on what to store on open shelves, find out how to warm up your kitchen island (literally) and more

  • White, wood and walk-out.
  • Distressed-glass backsplash.
  • Island of warmth – white hydronic heating panel on a kitchen island
  • A little slab will do you
  • Blond butcher block.
  • Embrace blue and white.
  • Rethink under the sink
  • Optimize open shelves

 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest