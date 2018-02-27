55-inch Panasonic Flat Screen Television Recall - On the House

Imagine this- it’s Sunday and you’re enjoying the Super bowl with all of your friends. You didn’t burn the chicken wings and that 17-layer dip you made was a hit with all of your guests. It’s the 4th quarter, the game is all tied up and just as the quarterback is about to make the game-winning throw, your television tips over, breaks and ruins an otherwise perfect Super Bowl Sunday. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this could be a nightmare made real if you own a 55-inch Panasonic flat screen television with model number TH055LRU50.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states that Panasonic has recalled this model because the hardware that attaches the TV to the swivel stand mount is failing and poses a serious tip over and entrapment hazard.

The CPSC recommends that if you own this television, immediately remove it from its power source, unmount the television from the stand, place it in a safe spot and give Panasonic a call for free replacement hardware. The number to Panasonic’s product recall line is 1-855-772-8324.

And as always, if you want more information on this, or any other Recalls of the Week, visit our show notes section at onthehouse.com.