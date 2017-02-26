5 Ways to Transform the Furniture You’re About to Throw Out

If you’re trying to update the interior decor of your home by getting rid of old furniture, you might want to consider fixing up your furniture rather than simply throwing it away.

It’s easier than you think to revitalize furniture and have it looking better than ever. This can not only save you money but also keep your bulky furniture pieces out of landfills.

The following are five good ideas on how you can transform your old furniture to improve the look of your home’s interior:

Give it a good cleaning

Simply giving a furniture piece a thorough cleaning can go a long way in revitalizing it and making it appropriate for your newly designed interior.

Couch cleaning should involve a thorough vacuuming and ideally a shampooing. For wooden tables and chairs, you can use wood polish to enhance furniture appearance.

Changing pillows and cushions can complete the job if you find that more is needed to truly transform and upgrade your furniture pieces.

Have it refinished

For furniture that is made mostly of wood, refinishing is a good option to improve appearances.

You can refinish wood furniture that is looking dull and stained or try cabinet refacing for fixtures in your kitchen and bathrooms. These projects are really not that complicated and you may be able to handle them yourself.

The only thing you have to do is apply another layer of finish or, in some cases, drape off the old finish before applying a new finish.

Have it upholstered

Furniture that has cushions built into it can be upholstered to remove aged fabric portions and completely change the furniture’s appearance.

Of those, you’re probably going to need to have this task done professionally because reupholstering furniture is admittedly more complicated than refinishing wooden furniture. However, do some research and you just might find that reupholstering furniture is less expensive than buying completely new furniture pieces.

When you reupholster, you really have the chance to completely change the color scheme of your furniture because you can choose a fabric with completely different patterns and features like colors and textures.

Therefore, reupholstering is a good idea if your old furniture doesn’t match up with a new paint coat you’ve put on your walls or other new decor features you’re putting in your room as part of your redecorating efforts.

Recycle parts

You may be able to pick apart some parts of old furniture that you love and get rid of worn out parts. For example, you may be able to keep cushions, mattresses, shelving, and other portions of old furniture and use it elsewhere in your home or on other furniture pieces.

If you are experienced with carpentry, you can pick apart old furniture and reuse components that aren’t yet worn out.

Paint

Painting or repainting furniture works wonders when it comes to making furniture pieces look new again. Over time, wooden furniture inevitably will suffer from wear and tear, but a coat of paint will leave with a furniture piece that looks new and fresh.

Painting is an easy project that you can inexpensively handle yourself. You can paint not only wooden tables, chairs, and shelves, but also bed forms, cabinets, and more.

Don’t make the mistakes of throwing away good furniture that still has a lot of life in it.

Remember that furniture is expensive and sometimes costs money to dispose of because it is so bulky and heavy. If you get rid of your furniture, you have to not only pay for new furniture but also pay for delivery costs.

Put some thought into transforming your old furniture to save money and make your redecorating efforts more convenient.