5 tips to help keep pests from attending your backyard party - On the House

(BPT) – When you’re making memories surrounded by friends and family by the grill, the last thing you want to be doing is swatting and shooing away pests. With a few good tips you can help keep your backyard the perfect place for all your celebrations.

Reduce standing water

Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. In just one bottle cap full of water, mosquitoes can lay 100 eggs that may soon wreak havoc on your yard. In addition to itching, mosquito bites can transfer disease-causing pathogens, making it all the more important to guard against these pesky pests. Be sure to get rid of standing water in objects like trash cans or old tires, and change the water in birdbaths and kiddie pools at least once a week.

Inspect for nests

A nasty wasp sting can ruin outdoor fun quickly. Luckily, you may be able to spot their distinctive, umbrella-shaped nests. Look for them in areas with some protection, such as the corners of windows, below decks, and under soffits, porches, and awnings. They may even make a home inside your grill. If you encounter any wasps or their nests, contact a pest control professional to remove them so you can avoid being stung.

Keep outdoor surfaces clean

Bees love anything sweet, but that shouldn’t keep you from enjoying an ice pop or fresh watermelon slice. Just ensure that you clean up immediately after eating and mop up any spills to help avoid attracting pests to your party. And apart from being unsightly for your guests, trash cans also attract bees to your yard. Keep any outside trash sealed and away from the grilling area.

Choose clothes carefully

It may seem far-fetched, but even what you wear can attract certain pests. Bees are drawn to bright colors, so stick to un-patterned, muted colors. Avoid dark colors and reds as well, as some bees can associate these with their natural predators and see them as a threat.

Bring in the professionals

Some problems call for professional help, and pest control technicians can fight pests both inside and outside your home. For any pest problem, a well-trained inspector will recommend the best treatment solution for you.