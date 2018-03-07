5 Reasons You Need an Air Purifier - On the House

Spring is around the corner and most people are excited because that means sunny days, blooming flowers, and warmer temperatures. However, I see spring as watery eyes, itchy noses, and absurd amounts of money spent on whatever medication I feel dulls the misery the best.

I decided that I am going to prepare myself for this season by getting an air purifier. But, you don’t have to have allergies to invest in an air purifier and according to air-n-water.com here are five reasons why:

Prevent the spread of mold- Areas that have high levels of moisture often have mold as well. Mold is a fungus made up of spores that can fly through the air and stick to other objects. An air purifier will trap these spores within the filter preventing them from spreading.

If you have pets- Do yourself a favor and get an air purifier with a HEPA filter. You may not know it, but pet dander can be the culprit to your mystery allergies.

If you have Asthma– An air purifier can trap the incoming throat-tightening allergen and prevent it from spreading throughout your house.

If you’re a smoker- The toxins in smoke are not only harmful to humans and animals, but they are almost impossible to get rid of! Smoking outdoors and having a whole-house air purifier is the best way to prevent your home from smelling like the Vegas strip.

If you have allergies– An air purifier may be your best bet to not waking up feeling like you ate a plate of pollen with a side of dust. Whole-house purifiers coupled with a smaller bedroom purifier could be the dynamic duo you need to get through this allergy season.

