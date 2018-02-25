5 Indoor Air Quality Tips for the Upcoming Spring Season - On the House

As winter gives way to spring, the combination of warmer temperatures and increase of rain showers can often lead to heightened levels of humidity. Many plants and trees will also begin to bloom, and the pollen levels can create invasive allergens for unprepared homeowners.

“Although we’re quickly moving past the freezing, dry air of winter, it is important to acknowledge as we begin to change seasons that spring can also wreak havoc on the air quality inside a home,” said Tommy Webber, owner of T. Webber Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. “Excessive humidity can lead to mildew, mold, peeling wallpaper and rot in wooden window frames from running condensation. Allergens bloom and worsen in humid environments as well, so it’s important to keep pollen and other similar airborne threats from entering the home.”

T. Webber offers the following tips to maintain great indoor air quality during the seasonal change:

Use allergen-rated filters – Besides making sure that your air filters are changed on an appropriate schedule, using a high-quality filter rated for allergen filtration will help clean the air as it cycles. Regular filters are designed to protect the heating and cooling system by trapping larger particles such as dust before they reach the unit. High-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters will trap much smaller particles and keep offending allergens from simply recirculating back into the living space.

Consider an air cleaner – If those living in the home are experiencing severe negative health effects from invasive allergens, using an air cleaner in conjunction with HEPA air filters for the HVAC unit will dramatically increase the effectiveness of overall indoor air filtration. Air cleaners are designed specifically to remove mold, mildew, dust, pollen and pet dander from the air inside the home.

Install ultraviolet lamps – Ultraviolet lamps can be installed inside the heating and cooling unit to kill mold and bacteria that may develop on and around the coil due to moisture, and there are also lamps available that can sterilize the moving air. These lamps are effective at killing germs that may otherwise recirculate through the home.

Make sure the home is properly ventilated – Bathrooms and kitchens are both major contributors to the humidity of the home, and they need to be properly vented. Check exhaust vents to make sure they are free of obstruction and working properly so that excess moisture and pollutants can be removed.

Utilize a dehumidifier – After the winter passes, most humidifiers are placed in storage until the dryer months of summer arrives. Using a dehumidifier in its place will maintain a balanced indoor environment by removing excess moisture from the air and helping to prevent issues such as the development of mold and mildew.

“Spring is a beautiful season in the Hudson Valley, but the changes in the air can also cause trouble for unsuspecting homeowners,” Webber said. “Following these tips and preparing your home in advance can save a lot of time, money and heartache battling the effects of moisture on the home and fending off allergy-related health issues.”

