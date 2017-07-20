5 Fast Projects for National Curb Appeal Month

The sizzling summer days of August are a terrific time for homeowners to get outside and fix up the exterior of their homes. During National Curb Appeal Month the experts at Nu-WoodTM have five “no sweat” projects that can be done by even the most novice DIYer in just a few hours without breaking a sweat!

“There are lots of unique ways to add distinction and style to the home’s exterior by installing lightweight decorative millwork pieces,” says Randy Miller, director of sales for Nu-Wood, a Jasper Plastics Company. “Even adding a few polyurethane pieces on the front of your home can make a big impact on your home’s curb appeal. You can transform a front door entry or porch area from bland to powerful in just an hour or so with these projects.”

Project #1 – Entry Door – Make a front entry door ‘pop’ by surrounding it on both sides with a set of decorative pilasters and topping it off with a pediment. Select from simple peaked pediments or more ornate acorn or rams head pediments.

Project #2 – Brackets – Install lightweight decorative brackets to a porch or under an eave for a fast way to personalize a home. Because every home should make its own “fashion statement,” Nu-Wood offers 76 different styles of brackets — everything from elaborate scrolled Victorian brackets to more simplistic architectural-style brackets.

Project #3 – Windows – Add a simple header directly over the exterior of a window frame to add more visual appeal to the window. Select from straight and arched headers for the style that best matches your home.

Project #4 – Column Wraps – If your home has ugly, warped or bland porch posts, hide them with PVC column wraps. The decorative two-piece surround fits right over a structural post to give your porch a new makeover!

Project #5 – Shutters – Tired of peeling paint on shutters that need yearly care? Toss the old shutters and install UV-resistant polyurethane shutters. Made to resist moisture and insects, the louvered, board and batten, and raised panel shutters to install quickly on either side of front-of-the-home windows for lasting curb appeal with minimal maintenance.

“The ‘secret weapon’ to making all these projects easier for a homeowner is our Classic Color Program,” says Miller. “When ordering the pieces through a dealer, you can request they come pre-painted in any one of 9,000 Sherwin-Williams® paint colors. This means the pieces arrive completely ready to install with no painting or preparation needed! We even include a touch-up container of paint to make life easier.”

Miller points out that investing an hour or two now will save homeowners countless hours of maintenance in the future. “All of these polyurethane pieces resist paint peeling, moisture, insects, salt air and sea spray, plus humidity and rot,” says Miller. “The composition and durability of the products make them the ideal low-maintenance home accent to increase the curb appeal of a home exterior.”

Nu-Wood polyurethane products, which come in 14 categories, are known for their minimal expansion and contraction issues. The products are extremely durable in high heat and cold weather climates. Key product categories include entrance and window systems, gables, louvers, shutters, decorative millwork, and moldings. The company also manufactures PVC columns and faux panels.

