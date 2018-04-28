5 Easy Steps to Plant a Tree - On the House

Arbor Day is a holiday that is typically celebrated on the last Friday of April. On this day, people are encouraged to get outside, learn about nature, and plant a tree! Although Arbor Day began over 140 years ago in the United States, the technique that was used to plant a tree in 1872 is still used in 2018.

Before you dig, call your utility companies! Typically, they will provide a free service that will come out and mark all your underground utilities. The last thing you want to do on a day that celebrates nature is puncture a gas line.

Next, dig a hole that is three times larger than the root ball of the tree you are planting. When you place the tree in the hole, rotate it so the best side of the tree is facing the direction that you want and loosen the roots in the root ball.

After that, backfill the hole. As you fill the hole lightly pack the soil – packing the soil too tight won’t allow the roots to grow – and as long as the soil that you removed is of reasonable quality, there is no need to go out and buy new organic soil.

Remember: not all new tree’s need to be staked. Furthermore, staking a tree that doesn’t need it can cause a lack of root growth and a weak tree base. Consult your local nursery to find out if your tree needs to be staked.

Follow that up by mulching. Mulching will protect the base of your tree and reduce the competition for water around your tree. Your mulch ring should expand 1-2 feet per year up to 8 feet.

Finally, you can wrap up this process by slowly, but thoroughly, watering your newly planted tree.

