4 Quick Steps to Evaluating a Contractor - On the House

Years and years ago my father-in-law and uncle wrote a book called “Home Remodeling for Dummies.” In that book, they detail the proper steps to take when hiring a contractor. The fundamental steps, like speaking with previous clients and reviewing a portfolio, are still the same, but, with the increased use of the internet and social media, there are a few additional steps you can take to insure you are hiring the right company for the job.

Check the License

Each state will have a “.gov” website that has a searchable database full of every license that has been awarded in that state. Usually, once the license is found, the website will also detail the date the license expires and if the contractor is bonded and insured.

Look them up on BBB.org

The goal of the Better Business Bureau is to provide consumers with all of the information they need to make an informed decision on a business. On BBB.org, consumers will find an overview of the company, ratings, licensing information, a list of managers, and much, much more.

Scope out their Houzz.com Page

If the Better Business Bureau and Facebook had a child it would be Houzz.com. The Houzz website has a wonderful user interface that allows the consumer to connect, and even follow, building professionals and suppliers. Houzz allows consumers to stay up-to-date on contractor’s recent projects, contact information, and reviews and ratings.

Follow them on Social Media

Many contractors and suppliers use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter, to give consumers an inside look at their projects and products. Taking the time to review their photos, posts, and comments allows consumers to make an even more informed decision.

