2017 is finally here, bringing with it new trends in interior design. Here are two trends that Industry Edge, of the National Hardware Show shared.

Shiny: The matte and brushed finishes of previous years will be edged out in 2017 by a return to high-shine finishes. Expect to see more gloss-finished metals, especially in nickel or chrome, like the shiny, yet dark finish of Kohler’s Artifacts® line. Even vibrant gold finishes are making a comeback. Retailers can expect to see high-shine finishes extended through kitchen and bath fixtures, lighting and door hardware lines.

Serenity: Interior design trends for 2017 are reflective of a tumultuous 2016 with its many celebrity deaths, highs and lows of a presidential election and unrest around the world. All of these events drove consumers to seek and create calming interior spaces. Paint manufacturers admitted that the need for serenity directly influenced the paint color selections for 2017, which include Byzantine Blue from Glidden and Cloudberry from Olympic. Both colors are meant to create a soothing atmosphere. Check out the 2017 paint color choices below.

Source: Industry Edge