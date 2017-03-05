12 Smart Storage Solutions to Reduce Clutter

The last thing you want after putting all your time and money into a kitchen remodel is to find out that your efforts didn’t do much to curb your clutter habits. The dish soap and sponges appear once again next to the sink. The toaster gets used and never put away. Unopened wine bottles accumulate on the counter.

To prevent those kinds of scenarios, think strategically about your storage, no matter which room you’re remodeling, and put relatively affordable innovations such as drawer inserts and rollouts to good use. Here are a few of my favorite storage solutions for kitchens, bathrooms and utility rooms.